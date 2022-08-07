Organic Food Festival was observed in Porvorim today, August 7, as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Many locals attended the event and made it successful. "This unique event is being observed for the first time in the state. Ministry of Tourism welcomes this initiative," Venkatesan Dhattareyan, Regional Director, Ministry of Tourism said.

