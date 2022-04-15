Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and several other political leaders extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Good Friday. Christian communities observe Good Friday, a day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. The day symbolises Jesus Christ's sacrifice and Courage.

PM Narendra Modi: 

 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Tweeted: 

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Tweets: 

Congress Leader Sachin Pilot:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)