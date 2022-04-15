Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and several other political leaders extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Good Friday. Christian communities observe Good Friday, a day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. The day symbolises Jesus Christ's sacrifice and Courage.

PM Narendra Modi:

We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2022

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Tweeted:

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Tweets:

My solemn prayers on #GoodFriday. May Lord Jesus Christ's sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, love, compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/zKLmYrE2RD — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 15, 2022

Congress Leader Sachin Pilot:

The supreme sacrifice made by Lord Jesus guides humanity on the righteous path of compassion and forgiveness. Wishing you a blessed Good Friday. pic.twitter.com/eCyttCnt4u — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 15, 2022

