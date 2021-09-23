A violence broke out in Assam's Darrang district during an eviction drive on Thursday. Two civillians were reportedly killed in clashes with police. the mob was protesting against the eviction drive, Nine policemen also sustained injuries in the clashes. The assam government has ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.

Tweets By ANI:

Govt have decided to institute an inquiry into the circumstances leading to death of 2 civilians&injury to several others incl police personnel that took place at Dhalpur area, Darrang Dist today.Inquiry to be conducted under chairmanship of retired judge of Gauhati HC:Assam Govt pic.twitter.com/crhD4qN551 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021 Assam: Nine police personnel injured after violence broke out in Sipajhar of Darrang during an anti-encroachment drive. Visuals from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/nZgtFG1pDM — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

