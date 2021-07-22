Gujarat: Govt Allows Reopening of Schools for Students of Classes 9 to 11 From July 26

Govt of Gujarat allows reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 11 from July 26 with 50% capacity. Students willing to attend the physical classes need to submit a consent form from their parents. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 22, 2021

