Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, March 12, lauded a user for sharing a stunning video of the Namo Bharat train crossing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Retweeting the user's video, the Indian Prime Minister said, "Great Video". He further said that the user's timeline is giving a good perspective of the new India that they are building together. The user named Mohit Kumar shared a video of the Namo Train crossing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. PM Narendra Modi To Interact With IIT Gandhinagar Students on March 13.

Great Video, Says PM Modi

Great video… Your Timeline gives a good perspective of the new India we are building together. https://t.co/sgiyKXeOrI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2024

