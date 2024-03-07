A shocking incident unfolded in Greater Noida on March 6, as a group of ten to twelve men assaulted a pharmacist inside a medical store in Gaur City 2. Reportedly, the altercation, captured on CCTV, stemmed from an alleged medication error. The video quickly gained traction online, showing the escalating conflict after an elderly woman's son accused the pharmacist of dispensing the wrong medication. The assailants resorted to violence, prompting intervention from other shop employees to stop the assault. Dog Thrown From Greater Noida Highrise: Child Picks Up Puppy, Throws It Down to Parking Driveway in Gaur City 2's 14 Avenue; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Pharmacists Assaulted

