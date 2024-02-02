A video has surfaced on social media showing a child picking up a dog puppy and throwing it down to a parking driveway in Greater Noida highrise. The incident occurred in Gaur City 2's 14 Avenue residential complex. In the 14-second video, the child can be seen picking up the puppy and throwing it down the driveway as onlookers watch the scene unbothered. Dog Murdered in Jhansi: Man Brutally Beats Stray Dog to Death With Stick, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Dog Thrown From Greater Noida Highrise

बच्चे ने एक पिल्ले को गोद में उठाया और नीचे फेंक दिया। Video ग्रेटर नोएडा में 14 एवेन्यू गौर सिटी-2 की है। नोएडा-गाजियाबाद की सोसाइटीज में आजकल स्ट्रीट डॉग्स को लेकर गृहयुद्ध जैसे हालात बने हुए हैं। pic.twitter.com/iU7PCTTwuZ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 2, 2024

