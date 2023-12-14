In a shocking incident in Greater Noida's Jewar area, a mob tied the hands of two minor boys on suspicion of theft. Shockingly, the perpetrators subjected the victims to torture by putting red chilli powder on their private parts and physically assaulting them. The victims' families filed a complaint against the assailants, leading to the arrest of three individuals responsible for the heinous act. The disturbing incident, captured on video, highlights the brutality faced by the minors. Currently, the victims, who were initially accused, have been taken into custody while legal action is being pursued against the perpetrators. Authorities at Jewar police station have registered a case, and swift action is underway. Greater Noida: Female Employee of Toll Plaza Assaulted by Another Woman, Video Goes Viral.

UP ग्रेटर नोएडा के जेवर इलाके में चोरी के शक में भीड़ ने दो नाबालिग लड़कों के हाथ बांधकर उनके प्राइवेट पार्ट में लाल मिर्च का पाउडर डाल दिया। पीड़ित के फैमिली ने (मोहर पाल) (उत्तम) (विशाल) अन्य के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज की शिकायत के आधार पर पुलिस ने दो अपराधी को हिराशत मैं ले ली है pic.twitter.com/OLNs83XrwI — Mobin LLB (@immobink) December 12, 2023

ग्रेटर नोएडा : चोरी के शक में पकडे 2 युवकों को भीड़ ने दी तालिबानी सजा युवकों के हाथ बांध कर उनकी पेंट उतरवाई दोनों के गुदा में मिर्ची पाउडर लगाया गया पीड़ितों ने जेवर कोतवाली में दी शिकायत वार्ड सभासद की मौजूदगी में शर्मनाक हरकत दोनों बच्चों को दी तालिबानी सजा पुलिस ने… pic.twitter.com/zpJAiAoDMB — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) December 12, 2023

प्रकरण में थाना जेवर पर मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है। पुलिस द्वारा त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए घटना कारित करने वाले तीनों अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 12, 2023

