A labourer died, and two others were injured after a wall collapsed during swimming pool construction at a private school in Greater Noida’s Surajpur area on Friday afternoon. Police received information around 2:30 pm and took the contractor into custody. Officials said eight workers were at the site, but three were near the wall when it collapsed. Fellow workers rushed them to the hospital, where one, identified as Babulal, was declared dead on arrival. The injured, Durga Prasad and Lal Diwan, both in their late 40s, are undergoing treatment. All three labourers hailed from Hamirpur district. Authorities have informed their families but are awaiting an official complaint. Further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident and any possible negligence. Hyderabad Wall Collapse: 3 Workers Killed After Wall Collapses at Construction Site in Telangana (Watch Video).

Greater Noida Wall Collapse

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Wall of swimming pool collapses in school killing one and injuring two. ADCP Central Noida, Hirdesh Katheriya says, "... during construction work near the swimming pool in a private school, the nearby wall collapsed. A labourer named Babulal died in the… pic.twitter.com/vWRUwlJXf7 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

