Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday, January 29, said that Green Hydrogen Policy-MoUs were signed with seven companies. "This is a big achievement. Ours is the first state to promote Green Hydrogen," Eknath Shinde said. He also said seven big companies are working on the Green Hydrogen policy. "It is a flexible & liberal policy. 60,000-70,000 people will get employment through it," he said. Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Assures Maratha Quota Without Hurting Other Communities.

Eknath Shinde on Green Hydrogen

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Green Hydrogen Policy- MoUs have been signed with seven companies. This is a big achievement. Ours is the first state to promote Green Hydrogen...Seven big companies are working on it. It is a flexible & liberal policy...60,000-70,000… pic.twitter.com/I16cZma3wx — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)