PM Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes for Ramadan 2022. PM Modi in a tweet said, May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, "Ramzan Mubarak! May this pious month bring good health, peace and prosperity to all."

Greetings on the commencement of Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/Q5YaWzaz38 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)