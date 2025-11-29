Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend wishes to Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who got married to his long-time partner Jodie Haydon. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said, "Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon on their wedding." The Indian Prime Minister also wished the newly married couple a happy married life. Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon in an intimate ceremony at his official residence in Canberra today, November 29. ‘Married’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Marries Long-Time Partner Jodie Haydon in Private Ceremony at the Lodge in Canberra (Watch Video).

Wishing Them a Happy Married Life, Says PM Narendra Modi

Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon on their wedding. Wishing them a happy married life.@AlboMP https://t.co/6Dyq4dw2TC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)