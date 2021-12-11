An IAF helicopter with 14 passengers onboard, including CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu on December 8. 13 people lost their lives in the tragic incident. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the chopper crash. His health is said to be 'critical but stable.'

Group Captain Varun Singh’s Health Condition Continues to be Critical but Stable, Say IAF Officials

Group Captain Varun Singh’s health condition continues to be critical but stable: IAF Officials He is the lone survivor in the December 8 chopper crash in which CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)