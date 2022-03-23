Government railway police (GRP) constable jumped on the railway tracks to save 18-year-old, moments before an express train was to pass. Teenager, who allegedly tried to die by suicide before express train at Vithalwadi railway station of Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra.

CCTV footage of the incident shows that three seconds after the policeman pushed the teenager away from the tracks, the express train crossed the station.

Watch Video:

A 35-year-old government railway police (GRP) constable jumped on the railway tracks moments before an express train was to pass to save an 18-year-old who allegedly tried to die by suicide at Vithalwadi railway station @SachinKalbag @htTweets @HTMumbai pic.twitter.com/UA4NCf8lXF — Megha Pol (@Meghapol) March 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)