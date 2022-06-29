The GST Council on Wednesday, June 29 asked the Group of Ministers to re-deliberate the tax rate on horse racing, online gaming, and casinos by July 15, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

GST Council asks Group of Ministers to re-deliberate tax rate on horse racing, online gaming, casinos by July 15, says FM Sitharaman — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)