Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Monday removed the party's name from his Twitter bio. This comes amidst speculations of him leaving the party and joining BJP. "Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist. Committed to a better India," read Hardik Patel's new Twitter bio.

Check tweet:

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel removes the party's name from his Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/dki4SySvGz — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

