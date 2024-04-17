A fire erupted at the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Sanand on Wednesday, April 17. Further details are awaited as authorities respond to the incident. A video shared by news agency PTI captures the intense scene, showing multiple fire tenders battling the blaze as flames engulf the GIDC premises. The cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities continue to investigate the situation. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Rajkot's Swati Park Area (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at GIDC

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at GIDC in Sanand, Gujarat. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AOQXrfFMdu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2024

