A massive fire broke out in Gujarat today, March 23. As per news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at a chemical factory in Rajkot'ss Swati Park area earlier today. A video of the chemical factory being engulfed in flames has also gone viral on social media. Later, the blaze was doused off by firefighting officials. Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts at Private Company in Valsad, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze in Rajkot

VIDEO | A fire was doused at a chemical factory in Rajkot’s Swati Park area earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/qrr0ZbiDZ9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2024

