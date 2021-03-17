Gujarat Reports 1,122 New COVID19 Cases, 3 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Gujarat reports 1,122 new COVID19 cases, 775 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 2,81,173 Total recoveries 2,71,433 Total active cases 5,310 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)