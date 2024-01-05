In a tragic incident reported from Gujarat a truck loaded with wood toppled on a Hyundai Creta car killing four people and injuring one. The accident reportedly took place on Saputara road, of Dang district in Gujarat. The ghastly accident occurred after the driver of the truck lost control due to break failure and toppled on the car. A man, two women and a three-year-old child reportedly lost their lives and a man who suffered severe injuries has been rushed to the hospital. Police officials along with locals carried out rescue operation following the accident. Gujarat Road Accident: One Killed, Eight Others Injured After Bus Hits Several Vehicles in Surat (Watch Video).

Four Killed, One Injured in Gujarat Road Accident:

