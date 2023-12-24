A major bus accident occurred in Gujarat's Surat on the night of Saturday, December 23. As per news agency ANI, one person was killed and eight others were injured after a bus hit several vehicles in Surat last night. The injured are being treated at a hospital. Gujarat Road Accident: Four Killed in Road Mishap After Vehicle Collides With Wild Boar in Patan District.

Bus Hits Vehicles in Surat

#WATCH | Gujarat: One person died and eight others were injured after a bus hit several vehicles in Surat last night. Injured are being treated at a hospital. https://t.co/6suitECL1y pic.twitter.com/dRmuwa9HXc — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

