The Uttar Pradesh BJP released a video, launching an attack on the Samajwadi Party, ahead of urban local body elections. Titled “Gunde pukarte hai Akhilesh aaiye,” the song alleges how under the rule of Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh was in dire straits. The video also shows Akhilesh Yadav meeting Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed. The BJP also accused the Samajwadi Party of looting Uttar Pradesh and shattering the dream of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as “JP”. Ram Rajya Possible Only Through Caste Census, Says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Watch the Song Below:

