The court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was completed today, May 16. Nearly 65 per cent of the exercise was completed yesterday. Petitioner Sohan Lal Arya claimed that a shivling was found inside the well. He said he would go to civil court to seek its protection. The shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter. An advocate from the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, claimed that the shivling is Nandi faced.

