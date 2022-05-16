The court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was completed today, May 16. Nearly 65 per cent of the exercise was completed yesterday. Petitioner Sohan Lal Arya claimed that a shivling was found inside the well. He said he would go to civil court to seek its protection. The shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter. An advocate from the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, claimed that the shivling is Nandi faced.

#WATCH "Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi... The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises," claims Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in Gyanvapi mosque case, who accompanied the Court commission on mosque survey in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/iWwubz4wPa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2022

Gyanvapi mosque survey | Varanasi court orders DM Varanasi "to seal the area where a 'Shivling' has been found & prohibit the entry of any person to the area. DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, &CRPF commandant Varanasi responsible for security of the sealed area." — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2022

