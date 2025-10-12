Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi faced criticism after his October 10 press conference in New Delhi excluded women journalists. Photos of the men-only briefing drew condemnation from journalists, opposition leaders, and women’s rights groups, including the Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), who called the move “highly discriminatory.” In response, Muttaqi held a second press conference on Sunday, inviting women journalists and describing the session as inclusive. Addressing the controversy, he termed the prior exclusion a “technical issue”, explaining that the short-notice event had a limited list of invitees and was not intentionally discriminatory. The move comes amid his week-long India visit, signaling a response to growing backlash over gender exclusion in media access. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s Delhi Press Meet Excludes Women Journalists, Sparking Backlash; Priyanka Gandhi Asks PM Modi To Clarify His Position.

Taliban FM Muttaqi Invites Women Journalists After Backlash

Journalists- women and men- walking into the #Afghanistan embassy in Delhi for another press conference by Taliban Min Muttaqi following the last presser row. The original Afghan flag still flutters at the embassy with the Taliban and their black and white flag yet to be… pic.twitter.com/SRJwuF6Crj — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) October 12, 2025

Women journalists at Muttaqi's 2nd presser in Delhi pic.twitter.com/RZ8nhKAlac — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 12, 2025

Taliban FM Muttaqi Cites ‘Technical Error’ for Excluding Women Journalists

JUST IN | Not inviting women to press conference earlier was "technical error", says Afghanistan Acting Foreign Minister Muttaqi during press conference in New Delhi today, @suhasinih reports. pic.twitter.com/oRmWoxhehK — The Hindu (@the_hindu) October 12, 2025

VIDEO | Delhi: On the absence of women journalists from the first press conference, Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says, “Regarding the press conference, it was due to the short notice. The participation list was prepared with specific journalists, and it was… pic.twitter.com/1jATHE2f0h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

