Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri received the Sikh holy book of Guru Granth Sahib, brought from Afghanistan's Kabul, at Delhi airport. Minister carried the holy book. He said, he is blessed to receive and pay obeisance to the Shri Guru Granth Sahib.

ਵਾਹੁ ਵਾਹੁ ਬਾਣੀ ਨਿਰੰਕਾਰ ਹੈ । ਤਿਸੁ ਜੇਵਡੁ ਅਵਰੁ ਨ ਕੋਇ ।। आज काबुल से दिल्ली आए श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी के तीन पवित्र स्वरूप के भारत आगमन पर उपस्थित होने और उनकी सेवा करने का अखंड सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है। ਧੰਨ ਧੰਨ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eKmG8T2FCK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2021

