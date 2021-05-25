Two horses in Haryana's Jhajjar have tested positive for glanders disease. "Glanders among equines is incurable. Horses that contracted the disease will be euthanised. Total 143 blood samples were sent for testing," Dr Manish Dabas, Deputy Director, Animal husbandry, said.

2 Horses in Jhajjar With Glanders To be Euthanised

Haryana | 2 horses tested positive for glanders disease in Jhajjar. Glanders among equines is incurable. Horses that contracted the disease will be euthanised. Total 143 blood samples were sent for testing: Dr Manish Dabas, Deputy Director, Animal husbandry pic.twitter.com/WClVapu2Cm — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

