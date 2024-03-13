Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, March 13, announced his resignation from the state assembly. Speaking in the assembly, Manohar Lal Khattar said, "I announce today that I am resigning from the post of MLA from Karnal Assembly seat." He also said that Chief Minister Nayab Saini will take over the responsibility of the Karnal Assembly. Nayab Singh Saini Sworn In As Haryana Chief Minister After Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns, Five Others Take Oath As Ministers (Watch Video).

Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns from Haryana Assembly

#WATCH | Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says, "...I announce today that I am resigning from the post of MLA from Karnal Assembly seat. Now from today, our CM Nayab Saini will take over the responsibility of Karnal Assembly..." pic.twitter.com/UGstOJV3oG — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

