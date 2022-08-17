The Haryana government on Wednesday declared that August 19, will be observed as a holiday in government offices, boards, corporations, educational and other Institutions instead of August 18, under the state government on account of Janmashtami 2022.

Check Tweet:

Haryana govt declares #Janmashtami holiday on August 19 instead of 18th August pic.twitter.com/4v9Ijp8EGG — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)