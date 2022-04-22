In a noble move, the Haryana Government on Friday decided to wave off fees charged from the players coming for practice in the stadiums or sports complexes across the state. Announcing the same, Minister of State for Sports & Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh said, "This decision has been taken by the State Govt to further accelerate Haryana's plan of developing the state as a sports hub & for further nurturing the talent of the players."

Check tweet:

Haryana govt has decided to waive off fees charged from the players coming for practice in the stadiums or sports complexes across the state: DPR Haryana pic.twitter.com/kbW0lzhvPS — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

