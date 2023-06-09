The Karnataka High Court recently directed an employer to hold back the pay and benefits of a woman until she hands over the custody of her child to the husband. The court even directed the police to get in touch with the employer of the woman and ensure that her pay and benefits are withheld until she complies with the judicial order to return the custody of her daughter to her husband. HC on Rape Victim Girl's Kundali: Allahabad High Court Asks Lucknow University Astrology Dept To Step In After Accused Refuses To Marry Woman for Being a 'Mangalik'.

HC on Custody of Child to Husband

