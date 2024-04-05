According to recent observations made by the Delhi High Court, it is considered mental cruelty when a woman constantly leaves her husband's company or the marital house without the husband's fault. The comment was made by a panel of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna when they granted a man a divorce in accordance with the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing his estranged wife's cruelty and desertion. The Court further stated that loyalty, commitment, and mutual support are the foundations of a healthy marriage. HC on Cruelty: Wife Filing Criminal Charges Against Husband and In-laws Does Not Amount to Cruelty, Says Madras High Court.

HC on Cruelty

