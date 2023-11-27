The Allahabad High Court recently held that a matriculation certificate issued by a school is recognised as sufficient legal proof for determining the date of birth. While making the observation, the high court held that a DNA test is not necessary where such a certificate has not been proved wrong. The bench of Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery said, "As held in Aparna Ajinkya Firodia (supra) order to conduct DNA test could not be passed in a routine manner and it has to be passed only in extraordinary circumstances when there is no other legal basis to determine parentage of person concerned and since in the present case there is a document which is recognized to be sufficient legal proof of determination of date of birth, i.e., matriculation certificate, therefore, no circumstance exist to pass an order for DNA test." HC on Pay Protection: Employee Suffering From Paralysis Fully Entitled To Pay During Medical Leave, Says Allahabad High Court.

HC on Date of Birth

