The Allahabad High Court recently said that an employee suffering from paralysis who is not in a position to attend office due to his condition is fully entitled to be paid while on medical leave. The high court bench of Justice Ajit Kumar observed while setting aside the State government's decision to cut its employee's pay for the period when he was absent from office on medical leave after suffering paralysis. The Allahabad High Court also observed that such a decision violated provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Retiring Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker Accuses Former CJI Dipak Misra of Harassment, Says 'My Transfer Order to Allahabad High Court Was Ill-Intentioned' (Watch Video).

HC on Employee's Pay

