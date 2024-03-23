The Calcutta High Court on Friday, March 23, said that it is the collective duty of the husband and wife to create a congenial atmosphere for the couple to live peacefully. The high court also said that it is unacceptable to put the husband on a higher pedestal than the wife. The division bench of Justices Harish Tandon and Madhuresh Prasad observed while taking exception to the observation of a family court which said that in a happy marriage, the wife provides the "climate" and the husband provides the "landscape". The high court bench further said that it was the collective duty of both husband and wife to wither the trivial issues which are normal in matrimonial life. Abhijit Gangopadhyay Joins BJP: Former Calcutta High Court Judge Joins BJP Two Days After Resigning From Post (Watch Video).

HC on Family Atmosphere

