The Gujarat High Court, on Monday, December 18, said that the privacy of an individual needs to be protected by investigating agencies while enquiring about any case against him or her. The division bench of Justices Bhargav Karia and Niral Mehta observed while dealing with a plea challenging income tax (IT) raids on a lawyer. The court also questioned the legal basis on which the Income Tax officers of the Ahmedabad Unit raided the house of the petitioner-advocate's associate, a female lawyer, in the early morning hours. "How can you visit a lady advocate's house early morning and seize her and her family members' devices? Isn't this violating her privacy?" the court asked. Rape Is Rape Even if Committed by Husband Against Wife; Silence on Sexual Violence Needs To Be Broken, Says Gujarat High Court.

HC on Right to Privacy

