The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that a man's girlfriend cannot be charged for abetting his suicide if the latter commits suicide as a result of 'love failure'. Judge Parth Prateem Sahu declared that no one could be held accountable if a student killed himself due to exam-related stress or if a litigant committed suicide because their case was dismissed. As a result, the court dismissed the allegations of aiding and abetting suicide against a 24-year-old lady and her two brothers, who had been charged with the abetment of the man's suicide. HC on Abetment of Suicide: Merely Telling Person to ‘Go and Die’ During Heated Argument Not Abetment of Suicide Per Se, Says Telangana High Court.

HC on Suicide After Breakup

