On Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to social media to update citizens about high tide and low tide in Mumbai. In its post, the civic body said that there is a possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places in the city. As per the civic body's post, there will be a high tide of 3.45 metres at 4:20 am and 3.12 metres at 3:46 pm. On the other hand, the low tide is likely to take place at night at around 9.46 pm with a height of 1.63 metres. Predicting the forecast, the BMC also said that there will be a cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs.

Check Tweet:

17 September 2022 # Weather forecast @ 0800hrs: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of occassional intense spells at isolated places. High Tide: 04:20 hrs- 3. 45mtr 15:46 hrs – 3.12mtr Low Tide : 09:57 hrs – 2.41 mtr 21:46 hrs – 1.63 mtr — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)