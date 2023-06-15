Gateway of India in Maharashtra is seeing rough waves as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat today. At 10.29 am, Mumbai is expected to see a high tide. Further, the first low tide in Mumbai occurred at 3:40 am on Thursday, the first high tide is anticipated to arrive at 10:29 am, second low tide at 4:24 pm, and the second high tide at 9:54 pm. Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: Cyclonic Storm Has ‘Damaging Potential’, Says IMD; High Tidal Waves Expected in Kachchh, Heavy Rainfall in Porbandar and Dwarka (Watch Video).

High Tide Timing in Mumbai for Today

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rough seas at Gateway of India as #CycloneBiparjoy is excepted to make landfall in Gujarat. High tide is expected in Mumbai at 10.29 am. pic.twitter.com/94JLND5Awr — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

