With heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared the high-tide timings on Monday, September 29, warning that waves could rise as high as 3.01 metres. According to the BMC, waves measuring 3.01 metres are expected at 3:27 pm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a red alert for the city. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik ghats, and Pune ghats for the next 48 hours, predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast Today, September 29: IMD Issues Orange Alert for City and Adjoining Districts, Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Expected; Check Details.

High Tide Timing in Mumbai for Today

🗓️ २९ सप्टेंबर २०२५ ⛈️ ☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश सामान्यतः ढगाळ राहून, जोरदार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. तसेच, काही ठिकाणी अति जोरदार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. 🌊 भरती - दुपारी ३:२७ वाजता - ३.०१ मीटर ओहोटी - रात्री ९:३६ वाजता - १.५८ मीटर 🌊 भरती -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 29, 2025

