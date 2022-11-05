106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, the first voter of Independent India, passed away this morning at his native place in Kalpa. He will be cremated with full state honour. Negi who was a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, cast his postal ballot on November 2 for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Shyam Saran Negi Dies:

