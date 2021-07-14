Himachal Pradesh: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) authority informed that Gramphu-Kaza road was blocked at Dorni Nala due to landslide. Administration working on clearing the route and it will be opened by tomorrow. People are advised to avoid the route: Police, Lahaul-Spiti

