A massive fire broke out in Himachal Pradesh today, December 14. As per news agency PTI, the blaze erupted in Sainj Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. A video of the blaze in Sainj Valley has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 13-second video clip shows black smoke emanating from the house caught in the fire in Kullu's Sainj Valley as locals try to douse the blaze. Himachal Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Shishtwari village in Shimla, Several Houses Gutted in Fire, 2 injured.

Fire Breaks Out in Kullu

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in Sainj Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/WNZRjwWcWu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 14, 2023

