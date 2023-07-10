In response to the devastating impact of landslides, flash floods, and other damages caused by incessant heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued helpline numbers for people in need of assistance. Individuals can seek help by contacting the state BJP office at 01772831893 and 9317221289. Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh: Rains Wreak Havoc in State, Six Dead in Landslides, Many Stranded.

BJP Helpline Numbers for Rain-Hit Himachal Pradesh

