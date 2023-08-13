Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging and flood-like situations in Himachal Pradesh. As heavy downpour continues to batter the hilly state, a video of vehicles and castles being washed away is going viral on social media. The 1-minute 52-second video clip shared by the District Disaster Management Authority shows several vehicles and castles being washed away due to heavy rainfall in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Earlier in the day, the Department of Education said that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on August 14 due to incessant rainfall. School Holiday in Himachal Pradesh on August 14: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut Tomorrow Due to Incessant Rainfall, Says Education Department.

Vehicles Washed Away Due to Heavy Rainfall

#WATCH | Nahan, Himachal Pradesh: Several vehicles & castles washed away due to heavy rainfall in Sirmaur district. (Video source: District Disaster Management Authority) pic.twitter.com/DlNZ1zIC3B — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

School Holiday in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh | All schools and colleges in the state to be closed on 14th August, due to incessant rainfall: Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/QqMH7aOZxC — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)