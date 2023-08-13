The Department of Education of the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a holiday for schools in the state on Monday, August 14. "All schools and colleges in the state to be closed on 14th August due to incessant rainfall," the Department of Education said. The holiday has been announced in view of incessant rains across the state. Mumbai School Holiday: All Government and Private Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut on July 27 as IMD Issues Red Alert Predicting Heavy Rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday

Himachal Pradesh | All schools and colleges in the state to be closed on 14th August, due to incessant rainfall: Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/QqMH7aOZxC — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)