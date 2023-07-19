An explosion occurred at an eatery in the Mall Road area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Tuesday evening. ANI has shared CCTV footage that shows the intensity of the explosion. "This is a very serious case as this is a tourist place, and thousands of people are present here at any time of the day. I will tell SP Shimla to constitute an SIT, it will also have forensic experts. So that we can get to the bottom of this. There are so many eateries and hotels here. Gas, electric supply and refrigerator compressors - we will tell the concerned authority to check these too," said DGP Sanjay Kundu. According to the reports, one person was killed and 10 were injured on Tuesday evening in a blast. Uttarakhand Blast Video: Transformer Explodes on Banks of Alaknanda River in Chamoli, 10 Dead.

Himachal Pradesh Restaurant Blast Video

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | An explosion occurred at an eatery in the Mall Road area of Shimla recently. CCTV visuals show the intensity of the explosion. DGP Sanjay Kundu says, "This is a very serious case as this is a tourist place and thousands of people are present here at… pic.twitter.com/i5uyqMzaKb — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

