Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen sharing mid-day meal with students in a school in Addabarie Tea Estate on Thursday. The latter also claimed that in past one year, there has been a 10% increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Mid-Day Meal With Students

"In the last 1 year, there has been a 10% increase in children having mid-day meals in schools across Assam," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as he shared mid-day meal with students in a school in Addabarie Tea Estate. pic.twitter.com/aeJz34bMDa — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

