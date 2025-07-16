In a shocking incident from Karnataka’s Hubballi, a 3-year-old girl was viciously attacked by two stray dogs while walking on a street. The disturbing incident, captured on video and shared by PTI, shows the toddler strolling alone when a black dog suddenly lunges at her, pulling her down. Within seconds, another dog joins the assault, biting and dragging the child as she screams in terror. The girl, visibly terrified, falls to the ground, crying out in pain while both dogs continue to maul her. This comes just a day after another dog attack in Chitradurga. The video has sparked fresh outrage over the growing menace of stray dog attacks in Karnataka. Dog Attack in Indore: 4 Stray Dogs Knock Down and Bite Student on Way to Exam in Shri Nagar Extension, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Hubballi Dog Attack (Disturbing Visuals)

VIDEO | Stray dog menace continues in Karnataka. After Chitradurga, a 3-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Hubballi. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/DhnfD0Z6yS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2025

