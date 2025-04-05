In a tragic incident at CMR Engineering College in Medchal, Vinay Kumar, a 21-year-old BTech final-year student from Khammam, collapsed and died of suspected cardiac arrest while playing cricket on April 4. The incident, captured by CCTV, shows Vinay suddenly falling to the ground while fielding during a campus cricket tournament. College staff and students quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. Doctors suspect a cardiac arrest, although no foul play is suspected. Police have registered a case and are investigating further. Sudden Death in Hyderabad: Senior Lawyer Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Arguing Case in Telangana High Court.

Student Dies While Playing Cricket at CMR College in Hyderabad

#Hyderabad : Engineering Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest, while playing Cricket in College A #Btech final year #student, Vinay Kumar (21), a native of Khammam dist died, of #CardiacArrest (#HeartAttack) while playing cricket at CMR Engineering College, #Medchal , caught in #CCTV… pic.twitter.com/1Gwj178KIf — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 5, 2025

