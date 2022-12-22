A woman succumbed to injuries she sustained after the two-wheeler she was travelling on was hit by a man driving a Mercedes car in an incident of road rage in Hyderabad. The accused Rajasimha Reddy reportedly drove his Mercedes in full speed and splashed drainage water on Maria Mir (25) and her husband, who were on an electric bike and his cousins who were on another bike. Later they had an argument over this. However, a short while later, the car driver who was allegedly following the bikers Mariya’s bike with his car. Both were seriously hurt when they fell on the pavement. Road Accident Video: Man Comes Under Wheels of School Bus While Trying To Overtake in Pune; Terrifying CCTV Clip Goes Viral

Check Tweet:

Hyderabad | A woman succumbed to her injuries after the two-wheeler she was travelling on was hit by a car. Case registered; accused driver nabbed by police pic.twitter.com/bkx9AyZUtJ — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

